To the editor:
Regarding Mr. Schippani’s letter concerning the effectiveness of face masks against the COVID-19 transmission. Yes, I read his cited article. The article itself says that most of the studies were either too small or not contained or observed or contained close enough to really verify results. It did say washing hands was highly effective. I also know that the current administration has been holding back on CDC recommendations (releasing a few pages from a multi-page CDC warning) or ignoring them (seen Trump with a mask recently or VP Mike Pence in a hospital without a mask?)
“Nightline” on ABC (5/27/20) showed the results of, I believe, a Tufts experiment, the results of coughing with or without a mask. The cough without a mask looked like a Jackson Pollock painting with droplets all over the place. With a mask showed just a few droplets, the rest were contained by the mask.
Are you willing to take the risk of not wearing a mask?
I work in one of the essential businesses, a grocery store. I would prefer to see a mask on the customers, whether the CDC or “Nightline” was right or wrong, to protect me, the employees or our families. We are required to wear the masks all day at work, It would be nice if you would endure 15 minutes of a mask for our protection even if you feel it looks un-masculine or stupid.
Walter Davis
North Conway
