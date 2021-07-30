To the editor:
I am writing to point out the spectacular failure that is your headline story on the front page of the July 28 edition.
I refer to , “Anti-maskers lobby school board. Parents contend masks dangerous to children and want them optional.”
As you probably know (but don’t say), masks are not dangerous to children or anyone else for that matter.
There is a substantial percentage of readers who read headlines but not the full article. So I’m not impressed by the reference to debunking this assertion, as well as a repetition of the assertion on page 6. Most people won’t read that far. And even if they do, the headlines are what sticks, and will reinforce the cognitive biases of those who most need your help.
As for the journalistic duty to present all sides, what does that mean when one “side” is irrational and has no justification in medical science.
Ask yourself what would your headline look like if a group of parents went to the school to request a security fence for the purpose of keeping unicorns and fairies away from the school?
The U.S. is failing at dealing with the COVID pandemic. There are a lot of reasons for this.
One of them is the failure of people who truly know better to speak clearly, to present the most accurate available information, and to correct misinformation, or to present that misinformation as though it might just possibly be true.
You can do better.
Victor Lazaron MD
Intervale
