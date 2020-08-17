To the editor:
This past Sunday, I accompanied my wife as she had several errands to run. The first stop was at Lowe’s, where I was greeted by an employee asking if I needed help. He was not wearing a mask so I distanced myself quickly. There were several others wearing them in various ways with noses exposed or so loose you could see their mouths.
Our second stop was at Hannaford and there was a man shopping and he had no mask on either. He was completely disregarding the arrows in the aisles and running through the store right next to people. I was about to say something to him but my wife stopped me because he was a local who she sometimes had to deal with. This man owned a tree-cutting business so he could read and knew that mask were required. He just didn’t care, so it isn’t just the tourists who are stupid and rude; it’s some of the locals also.
Our last stop was at Walmart, where one of the employees we encountered was warming his chin with a mask. I know the masks are uncomfortable, but if you aren’t going to wear one then stay home.
Also, store management needs to step up and ensure that employees and customers alike are wearing masks properly. You don’t have the right to infect me with the virus, and the only way we will beat this is to wear a mask.
Tom Lazdowski
Bartlett
