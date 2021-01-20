To the editor:
In response to Tom Eastman’s disparaging article aimed at Vail Resorts. I have enjoyed skiing at Attitash and Wildcat for 46 years.
Nine months after Vail came to the Mount Washington Valley in July 2019 the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to its knees. Hospitality, restaurant, travel and recreation industries ground to a virtual halt. Tremendous economic losses have been felt in the valley and at Vail Resorts.
The new general manager at Attitash, Greg Gavrilets, arrived at Attitash on Oct. 26. He barely had a chance to unpack his bags before he needed to get winter operations rolling. Let’s cut the guy some slack! He did not bring a magic wand with him.
The challenge and expense of coordinating the safe operation of any facility accommodating very large groups of guests or skiers in the midst of the biggest health crisis in the last 100 years is mind boggling. Story Land opened late and with limited capacity last summer. Numerous restaurants in the valley have limited menus and limited operations. Josiah Bartlett Elementary School had to go fully remote Jan. 11.
Does communication from Vail need improvement? Yes. Is Vail working on a tight budget in the midst of a pandemic? Yes. Does Vail Resorts offer the best chance of restoring Attitash and Wildcat to being the “crown jewels” of skiing in the Mount Washington Valley? Yes.
Rather than hurling stones and insults at Vail for not yet providing a world-class experience at Attitash and Wildcat, let’s give them some time, encouragement and constructive advice. I was glad to hear that Wildcat and Attitash have joined the MWV Chamber of Commerce. Let’s work with Vail so they can get down to the business of bringing back a fantastic skiing experience to Attitash and Wildcat.
Tom Dolan
Bartlett
