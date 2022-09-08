Here’s a question for this upcoming political season. Has the appearance of a candidate’s lawn sign ever induced you to vote for them? If so, do more signs then increase your attraction to that person, or it is the reverse? Does the design of the sign even make a difference? Does a red, white and blue pattern score higher than drawings of trees, moose, the Old Man, or some other symbol familiar to all?
At the risk of offending my friends who are candidates, or those who own sign shops, why on earth does anybody think that a sign, or in our communities, many signs, often stuck in the no man’s land of unclaimed roadsides, will actually sway a voter their way? If everyone stopped using them what a wonderful scenic autumn it would be. But to achieve this everyone running for office would have to agree at once to stop the wholesale “signing.”
No one could cheat; otherwise the competition for most “visible” candidacy would begin again in earnest.
But let me ask again, what is it about a sign and its glaring visibility that tells you anything about who a candidate might be, or what they actually stand for? What then is our motivation to choose one over the other on election day? I hope it’s whether they actually believe what you believe, and this critical piece of information is hardly visible on plastic signs perched at random along our lovely country roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.