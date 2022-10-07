A recent opinion writer stated that Senate candidate Don Bolduc is dismissive “of an issue that is critically important to Granite Staters.”
She speaks, of course, of abortion. Like many Americans, I was overjoyed at the news that a Supreme Court decision (Roe v. Wade) legalizing the destruction of the most vulnerable among us had been overturned.
It’s sad to see then, but not surprising in this highly contentious political season, that candidates who voice similar sentiments are derided by opponents (and those who would speak for them) who continue to advocate for the destruction of worlds, for make no mistake about it ... every life changes the world, and every abortion destroys it.
The divisive issue that has poisoned our national political discourse for the last 50 years now moves to the state level, and the time is coming when the citizens of this community will have to decide where they stand: Is it with those who assert that human life is sacred, from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death, or those who argue that a woman’s individual autonomy extends to the point where she might choose to end the life of another.
I’ll be backing candidates like Don Bolduc, who are themselves dismissed because they dare to stand in defense of the defenseless against those who insist on the right to destroy them. I hope my fellow Granite Staters will join me.
