To the editor:
My wife and I (both over 65 with health issues) both received our first Moderna vaccines Friday, Jan. 29 at the new North Conway clinic in the former Weather Discovery building.
I am writing to comment on the incredible performance of the clinic staff.
We had a few issues when making appointments in the federal portion of the online procedure, but everything managed by Memorial Hospital went smoothly and efficiently.
Although my wife and I had appointments 15 minutes apart, the system was flexible enough that they were able to administer our vaccines at the same time. Each step of the procedure, from check-in to injection, to check-out was immediate, friendly and with a strong feeling of competence.
Chairs in the waiting areas were sanitized almost immediately between clients. We were thrilled to have appointments made for our second vaccination before we left. The word that kept popping into my mind as I watched the procedures was “choreography.”
To whoever was responsible for the planning and execution of this clinic’s operations, we offer our heartiest congratulations.
Curt (Jack) and Terri Ford
Center Conway
