To the editor:
I would like to wish Fryeburg Selectman Tom Klinepeter a speedy and full recovery from the injuries he received when attacked by a dog. This is a frightening and traumatic experience that no one should have happen to them.
I do not own a pit bull. However, I would like to address Selectman Kimberly Clarke’s comments that “pit bulls are dangerous dogs” and “are responsible for about 62 percent of fatal dog attacks.” She also states “If you are a pit bull owner, you need it to always be under control or restrained.”
Any dog, regardless of breed, can be a bite risk if raised by irresponsible owners who do not take the time to properly train and socialize their pet. Any dog needs to be under control, whether by leash or voice, etc.
Badrap.org states “Dogs of any breed type that bite people are typically troubled, frightened or highly stressed individuals, set up to fail by irresponsible and/or reckless owners” and “In yearly tests of over 240 dog breeds by the American Temperament Testing Society (ATTS), pit bull-type dogs consistently achieve a passing rate that’s as good or better than the other most popular breeds.”
You can see how other breeds measure up at ATTS.org. See also pitbullinfo.org for more information, including a breakdown and explanation of dog bite statistics, rather than just a broad statement.
I have had German shepherds for over 30 years — another breed with a bad reputation. I have always taken the time to socialize and train my dogs. I have never had one that was a bite risk.
No breed deserves to be vilified. The blame rests squarely on the irresponsible owners who create these problems. It is sad that Klinepeter and the dog now pay the price.
Teri Herzog
Fryeburg, Maine
