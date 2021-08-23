To the editor:
I see a lot of out-of-staters writing angry letters to the Sun's editor expressing frustration that they might not be allowed to rent out their houses to other out-of-staters, which I would assume is necessary in order for them to pay off the mortgages they couldn't rightfully afford in the first place. Let me tell you what I worry about.
Unlike many of these folks, I actually live and work in this great state full-time, year-round. I have a wife and we hope to have children soon. We live in a small house, too small for more than two people, but it is all we can afford because of the excessive home prices around here.
Sometimes I look at the market for larger houses and I am dumbfounded. I think to myself, "How is there a market for houses $500k to $1 million around here? Who makes that much money?" It's certainly not most of the people who live here.
The reason houses cost that much is because sellers are well aware they can ask that much, because they know some out-of-stater from Boston or New York will come in and snatch it up for above market without a second thought, knowing that they can make double their mortgage payment by just renting it out to vacationers.
The housing market these days seems to cater almost exclusively to out-of-staters who want to buy their second or third home, and nevermind the Granite Staters who struggle to afford their first. I am glad people are taking a stand against this ostentatious behavior. You want to buy a home in New Hampshire? Good for you. Sell your home in Massachusetts and live here full time. Otherwise, how about you let people who do want to live here full time do so?
Ted David
Albany
