As much as I love seeing grown adults “call out” an 18-year-old girl over her passion for making a change for the betterment of the student body, this is not the first nor the last time this fight will be fought.
I served on the Kennett High School student council for three of my four years as a student. During that time, despite the controversy, we were able to change the dress code to wear hats in the hallways. Let me tell you how this change to the dress code impacted student learning: It didn’t. The changes proposed by Elizabeth Bouchard and the student body would have the same impact.
I have been fortunate enough to teach in SAU 67 this year. The dress code at this school is the one Elizabeth references in many of her arguments. Being in a school with a very loose dress code felt normal since the students were wearing what they would wear any other day. There is so much that goes on in a high schooler’s mind: classwork, homework, sports, clubs, work, social life, and in the case of Ms. Bouchard, what random old man is going to call her out in tomorrow’s copy of the paper.
In college, no one cares what you wear. There were many mornings when I would show up in my pajamas to an 8 a.m. class. That didn’t change the fact that I graduated summa cum laude. A commonality among education students is that they want change. Whether that is to standardized testing, dress code, or to combat laws that restrict conversations about Black and gay history.
Gen Z is going to change the world of education whether you like it or not. And students like Elizabeth are leading the fight. And if that upsets you, maybe you’re the “snowflake.”
