To the editor:
Pretty scary stuff is happening to our climate lately — droughts and floods, hurricanes and wildfires. It’s not easy to think or talk about climate change.
But there is good news you might not know about. We can reduce carbon emissions, put money in people’s pockets, and meet global deadlines to slow down global warming, with a policy endorsed by more than 3,500 U.S. economists. This policy does not create new bureaucracies or regulatory snarls. It costs the federal budget nothing.
What is this policy? It’s called “carbon pricing.” A fee of $15/ton of carbon gets charged when fossil fuel is extracted from the ground. Ninety-nine percent of all the money collected would then be returned equally to American taxpayers in monthly checks, just like the monthly COVID stimulus checks. (The other 1 percent pays to administer the program.) The carbon fee would increase slowly each year, giving businesses the ability to plan ahead, and increasing the amount of the monthly dividend that would arrive in your bank account or mailbox.
Congress has a bill, called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), that would accomplish all this. Kudos to Rep. Annie Kuster for being one of more than 70 sponsors of this bill. If you are a constituent of Rep. Chris Pappas, please urge him to sign on.
Most importantly, at this very moment the Senate is considering similar measures, but they have not yet crafted a bill that is cost-free and non-regulatory. If carbon pricing with a full dividend cashback sounds like a good idea to you, please immediately call or email senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen. Tell them to champion carbon pricing with a full “cashback dividend.”
We don’t have to be scared of global warming, if we take this bold action now. It’s a win-win.
Susan Richman
Durham
