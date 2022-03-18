The good news this spring is that people are more relaxed about COVID and the less-lethal Omicron variant. Americans are about 65 percent vaccinated.
The bad news is that new variants of the COVID virus are starting to show up in animals and humans worldwide. China thought itself a victor in the fight against COVID because of its policy of early testing and isolation, but Hong Kong is breaking records now with new cases, and the Chinese vaccine is not especially good. On top of this, there are now at least five animal species that have been found to harbor the COVID virus and they ignore borders. New variants, maybe a deadly Omicron, are likely to emerge.
Since the vaccines have become widely available, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the most deaths per capita were in states run by Republican governors. This included Florida with 153 deaths per 100,000 residents. Similar numbers were evident in Ohio (142), Arizona (138) and Georgia (134). Deep blue areas like California had 58 deaths per 100,000. The healthiest jurisdictions were D.C., Vermont and Hawaii.
Since the vaccines were readily available, Florida residents were three times more likely to die as Californians and twice as likely to die as New York residents. States with Republican governors, but Democrat legislators, have rates somewhere in the middle range.
I guess the Republicans have some strategy beyond killing their voters, like throwing virgins into volcanoes or, if they die after they vote, they get 72 virgins. Vaccine and mask-deniers are like the medieval populations avoiding the plague, who crawled to churches while scourging their bodies to atone for their sins.
