Last week, we visited Montreal, my hometown, and I was surprised by the prevalence of mask-wearing inside (about 90 percent) and outside (about 60 percent). This corresponds well with the number of COVID cases and deaths since the pandemic began over two years ago. U.S. deaths are nearly 1 million and Canada’s are 39,831. We have a vaccination rate of 67 percent now in the U.S. and Canada’s is 83 percent.
The above data correspond with the Tuesday story in this paper about the test results for our seniors in math and science. I remember the town meeting last year in Tamworth when an anti-mask parent group demonstrated about the deleterious effects of mask wearing on CO2 emissions. This demo would not pass a grammar school science project.
We are suffering from a science denial, pushed by the extreme right wing and, especially, by Trump fans. There are many more books about to be published by former Trump assistants outlining his ignorance of common facts. This political history may not matter if we were not facing another potentially fatal onslaught of the Omicron B2 variant, and further variants in the future.
By the way, while we are dickering with abortion, maybe we should be dickering with the dick that caused the pregnancy. Remember pregnancy begins with a penis — regulate that.
