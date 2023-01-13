To the editor:
We now live in an unfunny looney tunes world where political hacks with outrageous charges get most of the coverage.
According to FOX News, our number one issue is the border migration, and now, the "Biden Secret papers discovered by his lawyers." CNN and NBC are covering more of Ukraine and the Speaker Kevin McCarthy debacle. Unfortunately, politics is becoming more and more like a religion where beliefs trump facts, no pun intended.
The secular religion of our current politics will be preaching, on the right, about closing our border and solving our long-term debt by cutting Social Security and Medicare, and increasing taxes on the lowest earners "so they have skin in the game."
They also want to reduce the military budget, especially aid to Ukraine. The lefties want to increase taxes on the rich and the large companies that pay little or no taxes. Republicans have for many years believed in the "trickle down theory" where tax cuts to the rich stimulate the economy and help the poor.
If this were remotely true, the Middle Ages were a true boom time. The Middle Ages were also a big challenge to medical science with the raging of the Plague, where the then Republicans would crawl to the nearest church on their knees, enter and spread the disease more widely. Now we need more honest skeptics with integrity, not hacks preaching to the converted.
Lately, I cringe when I see the American flag waving from the back of a motorcycle or truck displaying a Trump sign, because I think it stamps the driver as almost a religious supporter of a political extremist group vaccinated against facts, but not COVID.
The fact that politics is becoming more like a religion is driven by the same forces. Most people care about their relative status in society, and the formerly Democrat-leaning workers see Democrats supporting gay rights and Blacks and "woke" tutorials as letting these groups catch up to their rungs on society's ladder.
That is behind the verbal attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, by a recently elected Florida congressman, where he suggested Pelosi was in a homosexual tryst gone bad, and was in his "underwear at 3 a.m." I guess only Republicans go to bed wearing their overcoats.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
