To the editor:
As the actor E.G. Marshall said when asked about why he was such a great actor “Integrity...if you can fake that, you can fake anything.” Integrity is the one characteristic that I prize above all else in a politician. Sen. John McCain had it in spades, as does Rep. Lynn Cheney. On the left, Al Gore had it as did former presidents Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter.
We know that all of the politicians are getting money, and potential job offers, from the army of lobbyists in Washington in case any of them lose their elections.
They don’t want to vote against bills popular with the American public. Sen. Mitch McConnell dealt with the Senate bills that could benefit every American by just not scheduling them for a vote. A controversial bill might anger the lobbyists. His response was always “we can’t keep putting the cost on our grandkids.” The exception, of course, is tax cuts for the wealthy.
Since he lost his leadership, he now employs the filibuster to stop everything. Americans cannot blame any politician for voting against a bill that might benefit a majority of Americans. We need tailored, bipartisan bills.
We need to fix the way money is given to all political campaigns, at least make public all donations over $100 by individuals or groups.
Finally, the right wing’s tortured logic, in an effort to keep the bigoted and conspiracy minded in their voter ranks, may end up with an authoritarian minded dictator fixing all future elections. Do you really believe Trump would agree that he lost any future election? He lost the popular vote against Hillary but denied it and sent his VP to investigate, remember?
The right wing’s anti-science mindset has already cost over a few hundred thousand American lives over the past few years. The left wing in America has their own looney mental gyrations concerning science. One of my favorites is the nonGMO, “organic” food fringe.
In 1966 the world population was about 3.6 billion. A famous book “The Population Bomb” by Paul Ehrlich predicted mass starvation as the population increased. Then, science came to the rescue in the form of Norman Borlaug who won the Nobel prize for increasing rice, maize and wheat yields by as much as a factor of ten.
He did this the non-organic way: using chemical fertilizers, genetic engineering (GMO). If not for him, the few people alive would be meeting at Whole Foods, spending their whole paycheck on old fashioned regular food. And now our population is over 6.6 billion. Viruses may fix our next population bomb as smallpox did with the native Americans-it killed more than 93 percent of them!
Many regular letter writers to this paper would fail high school science courses, some would fail grammar school science classes. Others would fail a basic political science class.
In order to become an American citizen I had to pass basic questions concerning our American government, and the way it works. It should, and can, work better if we stopped with the tricks and got down to bipartisan consensus on America’s future! But we need politicans with integrity.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
