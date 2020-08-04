To the editor:
Written in 1814, the Star Spangled Banner was ordered by President Woodrow Wilson to be played on all military occasions and other appropriate occasions, making it an unofficial national anthem. During World War I, major league baseball started to play it during the seventh inning stretch, after which it spread to other sport venues.
It may or may not be appropriate for our Black athletes to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem, but they clearly have a right to protest against a government that they feel does not give them equality under the law.
Their protests represent a cry for equal justice and opportunity in the land so gloriously described in the Star Spangled Banner: “And the star spangled banner in triumph shall wave over the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
It may not be appropriate to demonstrate in a private, for profit, venue like a sports stadium, but they are tired of standing and saluting for “the land of the free.” They want to exercise their First Amendment rights and they are willing to risk their jobs. It is refreshing to witness courage when so many politicians cower and are afraid to risk their cushy jobs to make a ripple.
The Black athletes are demanding adherence to a crede that we all pledge allegiance to every school day: “We pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and the Republic for which it stands under God, one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Susan Rheault
North Conway
