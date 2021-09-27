To the editor:
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney recently voted against Planned Parenthood. Is this a vote for New Hampshire or a dangerous dystopian direction?
The answer to this question I think started several months ago when Kenney voted against Granite Gambit, a new state educational program that will bring chess into New Hampshire high schools. Kenney offered no reasoning as to this vote and apparently, it was all about cost, which for this state contract isn’t that much.
Granite Gambit still passed and in the field of education chess as an instructional tool will advance intellectual and strategic thinking, just as it has for centuries.
Councilor Kenney would later say nothing of cost as he voted for a $13.5 million state loan guarantee for the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport whose high tariffs and lack of flight options qualify it as one of the worst airports in New England.
And then in comes the Planned Parenthood vote and yet another no vote which now means less access to healthcare and treatment options which will be especially defined for females in rural regions of New Hampshire, like all of the North Country.
I think suffering has a real meaning here.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
