Have you ever used spell check, word substitution or auto correct? As it’s common practice in most applications, I know it well. Unfortunately, it does not always adjust to its content, and I found that out through a rush of excitement to get out an important ad in the Sun’s recent edition.
This ad addressed my position on women’s reproductive choice. Somewhere along the editing process, I missed a coma and didn’t realize the autocorrect had chosen the incorrect use of “chose” instead of “choose.”
Proud of my submission, I sent the ad off to many folks in my support network, in which they kindly and quickly pointed out my errors. The Sun printed the ad as it was delivered, which is what is required, as ads must be submitted with print-ready content and they are clear no edits can be made at that stage in the process.
I wanted to keep to the tenants of my tenure in Concord, where I have promised to be honest, accountable and transparent as your New Hampshire state representative. As my granddaughter would say, “Mistakes make your brain grow bigger.” As an educator, I know the importance of lifelong learning and certainly I learned a valuable lesson today.
Additionally, as your attention is present, I would like to acknowledge and give credit to the family photo usage within my ad. It was taken circa 1980 with four generations of important females in my life. I should have also rendered some credit to them in the ad noting the connection and the importance to me that all females have the right to make their own choices.
One lesson learned and one we should never forget. Women deserve the right to choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.