I am announcing my candidacy for state representative from Conway.
I have lived and worked in the valley for many years. My wife, Denise, and I have been married 51 years and built our home in Center Conway in 1985. We have a daughter and an incredible 9-year-old granddaughter.
I have been active in Concord for the last four years, serving two terms in the House of Representatives. I am honest, transparent and accountable. As your voice in Concord, I vote with those values in mind. My allegiance is to you, the citizens of my district.
I am also a dedicated volunteer and committed advocate for many local organizations, including Vaughan Community Services, Vaughan Learning Center, North Conway American Legion Post 95, Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, Pequawket Foundation (trustee), MWV 9/11 Remembrance coordinator in the Town of Conway; and a founder of the Kennett High School Eagle Academy.
My hobbies include hiking, snowshoeing, motorcycle touring, gardening, target shooting and reading.
My primary goals for the upcoming two-year session include:
• Support a woman’s access to health care and reproductive choice
• Improve public education funding and education for all students
• Refuse using tax dollars for private and religious education
• Reduce property taxes for local services
• Create opportunities for affordable housing
• Expand Medicaid and increase affordable healthcare
• Increase the state investment in natural resources
• Require transparency and accountability from all legislators.
It has been my privilege to serve you these past four years in Concord and serve as a member of the House Education Committee. However, in the last two years, New Hampshire’s Legislature has forgotten that they work for you and should represent your voice and not just that of a small minority of citizens.
I believe that New Hampshire’s Legislature needs voices that support the people. With your help and vote in November, I look forward to continuing to do just that. Thank you.
