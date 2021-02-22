To the editor:
In response to Joseph Dorsett Sr.’s letter: First and foremost, former president Donald Trump is guilty for what he has put this country through.
All the news stations except FOX News reported the truth about Trump. FOX News has been and always will be for Trump.
Trump is a very, very dangerous person. In my opinion, he should be locked up for the rest of his life. He has committed so many crimes it’s unreal.
CNN, NYT and The Washington Post do not report lies, they report facts. Maybe you should actually turn FOX News off and actually listen to the other news outlets and get the facts.
Twitter and the rest of Trump’s social media platforms locked him out permanently for how he abused and spread straight out lies about the election.
How can you even support a man who said there were good people on both sides after what happened in Charlottesville? After the impeachment trial, Sen. Mitch McConnell said that Trump is responsible for the riot that happened on Jan. 6. Trump called Georgia’s secretary of state to change the results of the election. Those are facts, not lies. I just ask that you turn off FOX News and actually listen to the facts.
Steve Webster
Conway
