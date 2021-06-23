To the editor:
Apparently Mr. Conte (in a recent letter) loves to brag about what he knows. Does he like rubbing people’s noses in it?
The way I see it, people who brag about what they have normally don’t have it. Do you know that people like you think they are better than the next person? What is happening these days is not the Democrats’ fault. Period. Do you have any idea how bad the last four years has been when the twice-impeached Trump was in office?
When he took office things went from good to worse real quickly. You cannot blame everything on the Democratic Party. Take a look at what the Republican Party didn’t do when Trump was doing criminal acts.
Trump divided this nation so badly. Look at the Republican Party ousting people in Congress from there postions that they held when they didn’t follow their colleagues and promoting the big lie that Trump has continuously been saying he won the election.
Why don’t you take your most important golf clubs and go play golf with the racist, lying Trump.
Steve Webster
Conway
