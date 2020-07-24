To the editor:
In response to a letter submitted by Margaret Eldridge. You asked why our valley is singling out Massachusetts residents. Well, here is your answer. First, when our govenor had a stay-at-home order and your govenor as well the people of Massachusetts defied it and came up here to our valley and did not follow the rules that were in place.
Second, there was an order in place that motels and short-term rentals were not allowed to have guests, but people ignored the rule.
Third, people from Massachusetts would come up here and shop at our local grocery stores and buying everything up and take it back home. Also, during that time as well when the weather got warmer people from Massachusetts would come up here and once again ignor the order.
Massachusetts was and still is a hot spot for this horrible virus. Your cases are rising as well as ours. With that being said Mrs Eldridge, if Massachusetts residents would take the advice and listen to what our govenor said maybe we wouldn’t have singled out Massachusetts residents maybe next time you will listen.
Steve Webster
Conway
