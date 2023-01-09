In his inaugural speech Gov. Chris Sununu described one of the issues facing New Hampshire which is energy policy.
“When it comes to solutions to the energy crisis we must have the courage to take politics out of the equation.” Sununu said. I don’t agree because New Hampshire has the resources to be an energy market leader across the entire New England region.
It’s because of politics. During my terms in the Legislature 1994-1998 I served on the Science, Technology & Energy Committee. New state laws had just been signed and New Hampshire was transitioning from a hard, controlled monopoly to the power of free and competitive markets. It was because of politics that this happened.
As a way to meet the new demands for power in a then-growing state economy there was a proposal to use state loan guarantees by the Business Finance Authority to construct two combined cycle gas turbines in Berlin and Groveton along a new LNG pipeline to Canada. These capital projects would have generated millions of dollars in local taxbase and employment and made New Hampshire a net exporter of power all across New England.
Neither of these capital projects found any support first with Gov. Stephen Merrill and later Gov. Jeanne Shaheen. My experience as a legislator is that politics had nothing to do with it; neither of these elected officials had any interest in market-based innovation beyond the vicissitudes of their talking points and the next election cycle.
