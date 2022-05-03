In response to Effingham's Chief of Police Joe Duchesne's letter to the editor printed on April 28, well, I'll be honest, I didn't read it.
I read the title. "Training Near The Cemetery Is Respectful," or something to that extent. The Effingham Police Department seems to be unable to keep their story straight.
When questioned about this at the April 12 board of selectmen meeting (the minutes are posted on the towns website), they admit to training in the cemetery.
In fact, the minutes read as follows: "A resident asked about the negative activity on Facebook regarding the police training in the cemetery. Chief Duchesne and Sgt. Welch explained how important it is to train the dog in the cemetery. It is necessary for the dog to train in every possible location. They need to be familiar with various surroundings. The officers make every effort to be respectful while in the cemetery."
Training in any cemetery, Woodland Cemetery included, is not respectful at all. Neither is denying what has already been confirmed. Not only that, but the cemetery contract for that specific location list this as the first condition: "Said premises shall be used and occupied for no other purpose than as a place of interment for deceased persons."
The contracts are signed by the owner of the plots as well as town officials, as the town is the keeper of the cemetery. The town officials are breaching the terms of their own contract by allowing the training.
The police have been asked by plot owners to discontinue their training there, and have been told that the training is going to continue. That's nothing but disrespectful and a good way to get the town involved in yet another lawsuit.
