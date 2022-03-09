To the editor:

The Conway Planning Board members Eliza Grant and Steve Porter got it right when they pointed out that the town has a noise ordinance that calls for a 10 p.m. cutoff.

Please, dear planning board, do not whittle away at these hard-fought guidelines. They help let businesses and neighbors live in harmony.

A 16-hour operating permit from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. should be adequate.

Sonni Saunders

North Conway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.