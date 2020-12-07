To the editor:
I keep a notebook of quotes. Occasionally I peruse it. I happened upon this recently and wanted to share with your readers. Something to think about over your next cup of coffee.
"We cannot expect the American people to jump from Capitalism to Communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of Socialism until they wake up one day to find they have Communism." —Nikita Khrushchev
Sonia Voegtlin
Tamworth
(1) comment
Sonia,
I don’t disagree with your inclination. However, the real threat of Communism is more likely to be coming from the Chinese.
They already finance our National debt and have been quietly buying up real estate all over the country using those American dollars while hiding behind shell corporations. Guess who owns a lot of those new high-rises that you see being built in our major Democrat cities. They have already transformed the NYC skyline.
Meanwhile, they have been sending pregnant women here so their babies can obtain dual citizenship at birth. It's been going on for decades. Go look up "Birth Tourism".
They have flooded our private schools and college campuses with students (spies) who pay-in-full with cash for their tuitions. All the while stealing our scientific research and development, and technology.
They have already paid millions/billions to our would-be President by using his son as the conduit to filter the payments. You can be sure they will expect a return on that investment (pay-off/bribe). And there is currently an investigation into more influence-peddling directed at up and coming Democratic Party leaders.
Then of course there is the current Wuhan Flu Pandemic with all the implications regarding its development and spread.
Meanwhile, as they work their way into America, they are buying off corrupt African dictators and infiltrating the Caribbean and South America.
Here's how it works; They “finance” struggling Country-States by promising to rebuild their infrastructure using Chinese contractors and Chinese "specifications". To push this scheme along, they buy-off the politicians/leaders who have never seen these amounts of money before. You know the rest.
Now Jamaica has a new "Shipping" port built with bridges high enough, and facilities large enough to support an aircraft carrier group. Why would Jamaica need that? Who's building the latest naval fleet in the world? China.
The only thing left to do is make declarations of annexation. I guarantee you the Dems will roll out the Red Carpet with their hands outstretched and open. The party is already becoming filled with Communist sympathizers like the “Squad”.
