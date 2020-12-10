To the editor:
In response to Jim Diamond’s comments on my letter pertaining to the Nikita Khrushchev quote, let me say that I appreciate your enlightenment on the alleged quote.
Most interesting is what Mr. Diamond was able to reveal in his research on the subject. A sensible recommendation indeed is his book suggestion, “A Book of Fake Quotes, Misquotes & Misleading Attributions.”
For the record, the “book” that I had taken the quote from was my own personal notebook.
I collect quotes that I read, hear or see and hand write them into it. They vary and range from the likes of people such as George Carlin, politicians, authors and such to the non-famous — friends and acquaintances.
His opening of, “Letter-writer Sonia Voegtlin says we are heading down the road to communism,” was perhaps how he saw my letter as the editor saw fit to use the heading of, “Small dose of socialism leads to communism.”
I did not intend to suggest to readers that this is what I am suggesting or saying. I merely wanted to share a quote.
With Mr. Diamond’s response I can only say that the moral of the story is, you can’t always believe what you read or hear. A good reminder to us all.
Sonia Voegtlin
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.