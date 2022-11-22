Once again, I am asking everyone to put their focus in a much more productive place. For the past two weeks, I've been reading about concerns over political signs. There's a lot of outrage in the valley over this. Just because signs were vandalized doesn't mean that the vote is going to change.
People won't be swayed because they didn't see someone's name on a piece of plastic, sitting on the side of the road. I cannot express how ridiculous this is. Our rights are turning into privileges but let's focus on political merchandise. Go Conway!
This town is so distant from the rest of the world that small issues like this are apparently the signs of the end times. Might I suggest focusing on bigger issues? Perhaps maybe, just maybe we can accomplish something. Together or alone? Personally, I don't want to be associated with any of you that find this to be a crisis.
This valley has fallen into an idiocracy. A parody of the sorts. We talk about "extremism" without even understanding the term. Little buzzwords like fascism, racism, extremism, and whatever-isms you can conjure up.
This is the society we've not only created but elected to have. I really wish the valley was more in tuned with real issues. In my honest opinion, preparing for the 2024 election and the ignorance that is plaguing us are much more crucial than a few signs that got vandalized.
I'm not saying the person shouldn't be brought to justice but all of us writing articles on the matter is downright sad. Those signs do not have a voter registration. They do not have the ability to go to the polls and vote. People do. Liberals screamed for a revolution. Well, the revolution was a lie. This is it folks.
