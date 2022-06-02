After reading the articles in The Conway Daily Sun, I’m realizing that people are not paying attention and are spreading misinformation.
Here’s a story the Daily Sun missed (along with other media outlets). In West Virginia, a woman stopped a man with a loaded AR-15 dead in his tracks, preventing a mass shooting at a birthday party. She drew her pistol, pulled the trigger and saved the lives of countless children.
But liberals don’t want to say her name, do they? Of course not. That goes against their agenda and well, we can’t have that.
More people are victims of violent crimes involving knives and other weapons than they are guns. Why? Probably because your average gun owner doesn’t want to shoot up a school and blame it on music or video games. Instead, we want to protect those that cannot protect themselves. Whether it’s a fire or a shooting, us as individuals are our own first responders.
Doesn’t matter how good the Conway Police Department is (I question their tactics and doubt their capabilities). If we are in a dangerous situation, we need to be able to act until backup arrives.
So, I can either wait for someone with a gun to show up and stop a violent perpetrator, or I can defend myself by any means necessary. Less paperwork and less stress for me. I can be home in time to watch my favorite television show or catch a movie.
Conservatives are pitching ideas like only having one door in a school, forgetting that fires sometimes happen and that is very much against fire code. I don’t care what side of the fence you’re on, I just want you to be able to protect your loved ones so someone else doesn’t have to. Please practice common sense.
