I attended a candidate forum last week in an effort to be well-versed on where local candidates align themselves. Both political parties were given questions from the audience and the answers and behavior on display were eye-opening on many levels.
Right out of the gate, Democratic candidate for executive council, Dana Hilliard, began a hostile and loud diatribe against his opponent, incumbent Joe Kenney. His boastful and arrogant behavior overshadowed any chance for a constructive message. Though Kenney was clearly annoyed, he articulated well his record of full-time constituent representation and his dedication to same if reelected. Hilliard retorted with more of the same in response. It was embarrassing.
In a further round of questioning, Knirk attacked Rep. Mark McConkey with a litany of disparaging remarks including stating he has a total disregard for the aquifer and environment overall.McConkey was able to define his proactive dedication to the environment. He outlined various services he has provided to business and landowners including designing and or installing more than 250 septic systems on Lake Ossipee alone, many of which were failing systems. He outlined his verifiable accomplishments in the district he has served throughout the years.
Overall, I have been discouraged by the tone and lack of substance on the part of the Democratic candidates. The goal seems to be attack and label one’s opponent without presenting any realistic common sense solutions to the county, state and national issues we face today. In fact, many of the candidate’s statements and solutions fall into the “extreme” category, one of the labels commonly used to denigrate candidates and citizens alike that simply have a differing viewpoint.
I’ll be voting for honesty, character and accomplishments on Tuesday, Nov 8. I hope you will too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.