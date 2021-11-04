To the editor:
I am concerned for the future of our kids and our community. As a lifelong resident of Bartlett — a town I love — I wanted to raise my kids here and have them educated here. I thought those I voted onto school board along with the educators and administrators had the best interest of my kids at heart.
Now, after attending a few school board meetings, both Bartlett and SAU 9, I’m not so sure. Parents are not only ignored, they’re disrespected as well — both by the school and by this paper. I’m not sure which meeting Lloyd Jones attended the other night, but it wasn’t the SAU 9 meeting where I was present.
Lloyd, I’ve always respected you, but it’s time for the Sun to stop misrepresenting the facts. Yes, parents are heated. They’re tired of not being listened to. Yes, a couple of parents swore at the end of the meeting. A couple. Not the hordes that were implied. Yes, parents are frustrated about kids wearing masks and the negative effects it has on their mental health not to mention their education.
Children need to see their teachers’ faces while being taught. Fifty-five percent of communication is done through facial expressions. I can’t imagine learning to communicate if I can’t understand the teacher properly, see their lips move, or see their expressions.
Fundamentally, we want the next generation to be exceptional. We want them to be critical thinkers, not just people who fall in line. If we keep headed down the path set out by the SAU 9 and Mr. Richard, there won’t be any more innovation out of these kids. It’ll be, keep your head down and do what you’re told. This is alarming.
Masks aside, the biggest issue of the other night was the SAU 9 board’s attempt to stifle free speech. The policy proposal brought forward by Nancy Kelemen and Mr. Richard was a blatant attempt to silence parents. Or at least the parents that Ms. Kelemen disagrees with.
The policy, which Ms. Kelemen only read under duress (Lloyd also missed that she and Mr. Richard did not want to read it and felt the paper copies available to only the board was good enough. So much for transparency with parents!) would have allowed only 15 minutes of public comments at only one point in the meeting.
And, comments were limited to three minutes per speaker. Do the math. That’s only five speakers. And, those called upon would be at the discretion of Ms. Kelemen. Thank you Randy Davison for remembering that we live in the United States where freedom of speech is protected by the Constitution!
Where was Lloyd when a parent compared SAU 9 meetings to Woodland Charter School meetings? She stated the latter were welcoming and open to parent comments vs. the antagonistic atmosphere at SAU 9 meetings. Where was Lloyd when a parent called out Mr. Richard for being disrespectful? He never looks parents in the eye when they speak. He’s usually too busy whispering with Ms. Kelemen.
When did these school boards stop caring about our children’s education? Shame on me for not being more involved sooner. I’m here now. I’m a parent. I will fight for my children’s education. I am their voice, as are other parents. It’s time the boards and administrators started listening.
All that said, I understand the board is a stressful job. I respect the time put in, and there are some board members who go above and beyond to fight for our kids. For the rest of you, if the position is too much, if you’ve forgotten your responsibilities to our children, feel free to step down. I’m more than willing to fill the spot.
Seth Allen
Bartlett
