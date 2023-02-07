As the owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery, I’ve heard from people from all across Conway about the student-designed mural above our front door. Almost everyone has said they love it, so I was surprised to read Jim Salmon’s piece, which criticized both Leavitt’s and our attorneys (“If Leavitt’s sign (mural) is free speech, it says, get your donuts here,” Feb. 6). While I obviously disagree with Jim’s conclusion, I wanted to correct some misstatements in his letter.
First, Leavitt’s is not suing the town for $1 million. As The Conway Daily Sun wrote in “Leavitt’s Bakery brings federal case against Conway” on Jan. 31, our lawsuit is seeking an order allowing the mural to remain up. Far from a million bucks, we requested only a single dollar in nominal damages as recognition of how the town impinged on Leavitt’s rights. I’m fighting this for principle, not to get rich.
Second, Jim’s wrong in claiming that what Conway has put me and Leavitt’s through for months is just a “reasonable regulation.” Things like giant billboards and flashing lights can cause real public health-and-safety issues. Things like there being donuts on a mural (rather than mountains or flowers) cannot. That’s why town officials said my mural could stay up if it were on the farmstand next door. Let’s be clear: Any rule that says Leavitt’s mural must come down, but the exact same mural can go up on a building 30 feet away, is not a “reasonable regulation.”
In the end, town officials came after Leavitt’s mural not because it’s a threat to anyone, but because they don’t like what it depicts. That’s censorship, and that’s why I teamed up with the Institute for Justice to give Conway a civics lesson in the First Amendment.
