You recently published a letter from me quoting two sections of the N.H. Constitution concerning the use of public funds for parochial schools. Prior to publication I received an inquiry from the Sun which I answered in part as follows:
“I am only reporting what is stated in the N.H. Constitution because I think people should be aware of it. However, it may be related to experiences of the founders of our republic who came to America to escape from religious persecution. Looking at the news about what is going on in the nation of Iran these days, not to mention the U.S. Supreme Court, it suggests that the separation of church and state should continue to have a definite place in our lives.”
This week, you published a letter that apparently referred to my letter; so I want to make it clear that aside from quoting the two provisions of the N.H. Constitution, I stated only that, “Even after the enactment of laws providing for public assistance for the education of students attending such (parochial) schools, there appears to be no concern given to why such legislation can be permitted by our state’s Constitution, no matter how well intended the law’s purposes may be.”
That was my concern, no matter whether parochial schools be Protestant, Catholic, Islamic or other religious denomination.
And please note: In 2018, through the tireless efforts of a former Justice of the N.H. Supreme Court and many others, and with the approval of over 80 percent of voters, New Hampshire amended our Constitution to reaffirm that taxpayers who are registered voters may seek court action against the misuse of state and local public funds.
This may be such a case, and if parts of the legislation must fail, all of it may need to fail. And all of our school taxes may then go to our public schools.
