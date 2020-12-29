To the editor:
Two days before Christmas, you published the first letter about the Great Reset conspiracy, complete with detention camps, massive confiscation of property and other horrors seen in Nazi Germany, Cambodia and other societies.
Then on Christmas day there was another Reset letter published online. This could be a couple of immature guys having some fun. But most likely it is the product of mass hysteria. All the ingredients are there: A massive contagious disease, many of whose victims show little or no symptoms and are spreaders. An utterly dysfunctional national government, whose leader seems crazier by the day; an economy in ruins for most, with wealth continuing to concentrate even more among the affluent; and a society completely divided about who is responsible.
Right out of an old horror sci-fi movie. But it is not just the horror of it. Many countries around the world have endured such horrors. It is the sudden destruction of normal human expectations. Some have resisted by denial, only to make things worse, as the situation deteriorates all around us.
PBS recently broadcast a segment showing that despite years of recovery efforts, Cambodia remains struggling to recover from the “killing fields.” Long after we recover from COVID-19, we will still be recovering from the hysteria.
Conditions in this country have been so great during my lifetime that I doubt even the most astute psychologists are equipped with the experience to deal with mass hysteria, as it threatens to get worse. Nevertheless, if we want to recover into a functioning society, we must find ways to restore the values of truth, accountability, responsibility and sanity.
Sam Farrington
Albany
