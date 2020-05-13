To the editor:
Wow. Many thanks to my North Fryeburg Community Chapel family, band members, family and neighbors for the “drive-by” celebration of my 83rd birthday. What a wonderful parade, fire engines and all. It reminded me of the many parades that Ed and I enjoyed riding in our 1923 Model T.
In this very sobering time in our history, as this virus seems to be readily eliminating our elderly population, it is very refreshing to realize that at least in the town of Fryeburg we still have laughter and can produce a great parade.
Our early settlers and Molly Ockett would be proud.
Thanks again, we must never lose our sense of humor.
Sally R. Whitaker
Fryeburg, Maine
