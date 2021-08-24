To the editor:
Being a homeowner who lives in a neighborhood where STRs are here every weekend we get to see and hear the abusing acts quite often. Last week was no different when six cars and one pickup towing a 30-foot camper rolled into Bow Lane.
They unloaded into this three-bedroom home and began setting up and leveling the camper in the driveway.
As I watch in disbelief out comes electrical cords to power it and a garden hose with a 10-gallon plastic jug connected to the waste water of the camper. This went on for the entire week, so where did the waste water go? Hopefully not dumped in Echo Lake or down the street.
I can’t tell how many people were in the camper but doing the math on this three-bedroom home, we counted at least two people per vehicle times seven equals 14, plus the kids that were clearly there.
We estimated at least 25 people were there for the week. It’s looking more like a combination of hotel and campground here on Bow Lane, so I have to ask, have the STRs in residential neighborhoods now added camping to their menu?
I also have to ask what happened to policing the STRs? Maybe the judge needs to see pictures of what is really going on in our neighborhoods. Personally, I still vote no and I do have pictures to show why it’s a no if anyone is in disbelief.
Russ Boisvert
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.