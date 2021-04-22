To the editor:
As a conservative and a Republican, I need to express my objection to the Eaton conservative group for displaying the Confederate battle flag, an offensive symbol of rebellion against our republic and of hate.
Not since the Civil War has our country been as tragically and perilously divided as it is today. What could be a more divisive symbol than this? While I can understand that the Confederate flag can arguably be revered by many Southerners as a symbol of their heritage, this is New Hampshire whose brave men fought and died to preserve the Union and to end the evil institution of slavery.
If only out of respect for their memory and sacrifice the Eaton conservative group must cease to display the battle flag of the long-dead antebellum South. What conservatives seek to “conserve” is our country’s political inheritance from its founding, not its past sins. Abraham Lincoln embodied the goodness and founding values of our country; one dedicated to the proposition that “all men are created equal.”
He was the last casualty of the Civil War. Let us honor his memory as well. Let us continue the work to which he dedicated his last days, “To bind up the Nation’s wounds.”
Ronald Marshall
Tamworth
