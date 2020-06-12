To the editor:
I would like to present this as an open letter to all law-enforcement personnel specifically and other public service employees in general:
Thank you for being where you are needed.
Thank you for being there when you are needed.
Thank you for being there when you are not wanted.
Thank you for helping both those who want help, and those who do not.
Thank you for the hours of dull paperwork you perform.
Thank you for sitting through court.
Thank you for risking your health, your life and your families.
I worked in the county jail for over 13 years. I have seen some of the people you deal with. I have received some of the same threats and accusations.
I can honestly say that the pay is not worth the stress and aggravation.
Future retirement is not worth the amount of time you miss with your children today.
Overtime is a poor substitute for the spouse you may have at home.
Paid health insurance is provided for a reason.
In this time of civil disorder, remember that to the general public you are not a person. You are a uniform.
Perhaps you should be with your family while you and they are still healthy.
But if you choose to go to work, go knowing I say, thank you.
Robert Libby
Freedom
