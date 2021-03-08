To the editor:
A March 3 letter contained demonstrably false and dangerous assertions about COVID-19. The writer claimed the COVID virus is “barely more virulent than the annual flu” and that we are presented with “an experimental vaccine” that “has yet to be approved by the FDA.”
These assertions are untrue.
According to Scientific American, CDC-confirmed U.S. flu deathsduring the past six flu seasons ranged from 3,448 to 15,620. The verified COVID death toll in the past year exceeds 515,000 — 33 times the highest death toll from influenza in any of the past six years.
COVID-19 has now killed one in every 640 Americans, an infectious disease catastrophe unequaled since the 1918 influenza pandemic. Moreover, 10-30 percent of the millions known to have recovered from COVID are reliably reported to be experiencing persistent, debilitating symptoms, or “long COVID.”
The FDA and CDC have approved emergency use of not one but three vaccines so far that are based on two entirely different technologies. These approvals were not “rushed,” as your writer claimed. Each vaccine approval was based on a rigorous controlled clinical trial involving tens of thousands of people (half of whom received a placebo for comparison of results) and after review by an independent panel of outside medical experts.
No significant (meaning injurious or life-threatening) side effects were observed in these studies, or in the more than 50 million U.S. recipients of these vaccines, or in the tens of millions of people vaccinated in other countries.
Some people who are immune-compromised or severely allergic must avoid vaccination. But those who avoid vaccination purely out of fear of long-term harm not only put themselves at risk of COVID infection and death but also risk the lives of those who cannot for medical reasons be vaccinated.
Fear-driven refusers, in effect, volunteer as hosts for this highly contagious virus, keeping it in circulation and giving it fresh opportunities to mutate and develop resistance to vaccines. So there is a public, as well as personal, cost to vaccine refusal.
Robert Gillette
Ossipee
