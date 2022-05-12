Responding to the dress code article, whatever happened to rules and formality? Allowing hoodies, hats and pajamas to be worn as part of a dress code for school is a disgrace.
There was a time when you showed respect by removing your hat and dressing nice. In today's society, teachers as well as parents have been stripped of rights as adults, by whom? The kids.
They rule because no one stands up and says, wait a minute, you can not do that. As for the fact of body shaming, it's bound to happen. To allow kids to dress sloppy in pajamas and hoodies is a poor way to send them out into the world for professional job interviews.
Dress codes are put into place for a reason, if not uniforms then casual wear that is appropriate. Hoodies on shows such to me a lack of respect. Headphones or ear buds can be hidden. Hats should not be on in class, again lack of respect. Wearing pajamas to school is pure laziness.
Making it the teacher's discretion is not pitting teachers against teachers, it is in fact pitting students against teachers, parents against teachers. It should be made loud and clear, black and white, these are the rules. School is for learning, for education. Allowing the kids to do what they want because they can not wear a hoodie or a hat? Where are the priorities?
Changing the rules back to no hats is not digressing, it is a change of rules. Rules change, that's a part of life. No wonder the school is in the shape it's in by allowing the kids to rule. Randy Davison and Joe Mosca seem to be the only two members on the school board with any common sense. Keep in mind for next election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.