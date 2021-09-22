To the editor:
On Friday, Sept. 17, a large group of mentally handicapped runners went by my house. How do I know they were mentally handicapped? Because they were ALL running with the direction of car traffic, not against it. Since we are all taught that pedestrians should proceed against traffic flow, I must assume their mental capacity is deficient.
Also, instead of running single-file, many were running side by side, way in the traffic lane, leaving cars much less room to pass.
I later asked a single runner, running correctly against traffic, why the mentally handicapped group ran with the traffic. His flip answer was “to irritate you.”
Maybe next time I’m driving and come upon a group of runners going with the traffic, I’ll come up really close and irritate them with a strong blast of my horn.
Why don’t the police fine runners who disobey the rules of the road?
Richard M. Chrenko
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.