To the editor:
Heads up, everybody who gets power from the NH Electric Cooperative: Your vote is needed if the Co-op is to continue its newly launched project to guarantee fast internet service to members who currently lack it.
This week, NHEC’s 85,000 members will be getting ballots in the mail for a special election. The Co-op is asking you to approve a change in its bylaws authorizing its member-elected board to make expenditures on broadband expansion. Without this change, the Co-op says, every expenditure would require members’ approval — a three-month process that would be totally unworkable.
A two-thirds majority is required for this bylaw change.
You may recall there was a broadband issue on the ballot of NHEC’s annual election in June. This grassroots initiative fell just 183 votes shy of the needed two-thirds. But the NHEC board got the message. Within a week it voted to set up a broadband subsidiary. This summer, the Co-op got a $6.7 million grant from Governor Sununu’s Emergency Broadband Expansion Program to get started. That subsidy will soon bring broadband service to Lempster and Colebrook. That’s just the beginning.
But progress will be halted unless two-thirds of voting members approve the proposed bylaw change. As the pandemic shows, broadband is necessary for remote schooling, working from home, tele-health and business development. Collapse of the Co-op’s program would be a shame. In addition to providing vital broadband service, the new revenue stream might well lower members’ electric bills. And its entry into the field will provide needed competition to other internet service providers.
Voting closes at midnight on Oct. 14. Mailed ballots will have a unique code for members to enter when they vote online at nhec.com/broadband.
Please look for the mailed ballot and vote for this needed change.
Richard Knox
Center Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.