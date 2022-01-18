To the editor:
If I were president of the United States, the number one priority would be the security of the country. This means a strong military. It appears we have become complacent by not responding appropriately to acts of aggression by other nations.
At times we don’t display a strong resolve to defend ourselves and act decisively to promote our position in the world. A strong military, not necessarily to be used randomly, creates the concept of “Show of Force,” which is the first defense we have to contain those who would do us harm.
The second priority I would insist on is energy independence. We were on the road to energy independence until the Biden administration cancelled the Keystone Pipeline. By doing so, he eliminated a number of good paying jobs and left us again dependent on foreign oil. Can anyone tell me why that pipeline project was canceled and for what good reason?
The next priority and probably number one on some people’s list who live in the western states is the illegal migrants entering the country. Can someone explain to me why the construction of the wall around our southern border was stopped? Controlling our boarders is a security issue for the legal residents here.
Flooding the economy with easy money creates inflation. There are people struggling and public assistance may be necessary. Those folks who stay at home and chose not to work due to government benefit programs lose respect for themselves and the people around them. There is a great deal of satisfaction coming home from a decent day’s work that creates a positive life experience. Inflation is a silent tax that does most harm to the lower-income wage earners.
Can anyone name the greatest accomplishments of the Biden administration over the past 12 months? I would be curious to know.
A few other points that come to mind; at times we Americans don’t get along. There is no longer the concept of compromise between the two political parties. Commentary is rude and abusive. Private lives are no longer private. Television networks have become propaganda machines. Controlling our reading material and what is broadcast all seemed to have an agenda. This needs to stop before it becomes irreversible.
My final thought; President Obama was unique. We will never have such a powerful individual come to the White House with the greatest opportunity our country could ask for and not deliver. He was unique because of his racial background. A good and persuasive speaker that could have done wonders for this country in mending the fences between white and Black folks and bringing this country together. He chose not to do that. He did the opposite; he widened the divide between the races. That was his biggest failure of his administration.
Rich Luccarelli
Falmouth, Mass.,
and North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.