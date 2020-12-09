To the editor:
Having had the good fortune to be asked to participate as a member of the Short Term Rental Committee (STR), my subsequent exposure to both sides of the dilemma has been thoroughly enlightening. That said, I live on Birch Hill, a predominantly affected neighborhood in very close proximity to several STR properties. Accordingly, my personal experience continues to be rather comprehensive. Indeed, the arguments on both sides are rather convincing, which makes an amiable resolution rather difficult to achieve.
Unfortunately, legitimate controversies not withstanding, existing zoning regulations clearly address the situation and specifically prohibit such “business” ventures.
Having had experience with these “businesses” (and direct contact with others similarly affected), I now fully understand why zoning regulations were instituted in the first place, a long time ago.
Therefore, I fail to understand the town’s monetary paranoia associated with legal challenges to those existing zoning regulations. Plainly, the law is the law! So, pardon my ignorance, but once that’s been (re)-affirmed in conjunction with any initial challenge(s), what’s the justification for that monetary panic? Not to mention the historic results of similar challenges by other municipalities. Admittedly, the town may incur some expenses in order to reaffirm their legal authority to “zone”; however, I fail to understand why that should be such a catastrophic encumbrance. And besides, isn’t that their job?
Few would object to the use of private properties by family, friends or other acquaintances. A business, on the other hand, primarily used by transients, brings with it a host of other problems too numerous to review in this space. In fact, should you wish to delve into the minutiae, the minutes of each STR meeting is available on the town of Conway website. Every pro/con argument was comprehensively debated at those meetings and are well documented.
On the other hand, should you wish to avoid such extensive research, I suggest you simply accept the word of someone who’s had direct experience with no preconceived opinion either way; I’ve learned quite a bit. Believe me, if you were categorically affected, you wouldn’t like it! These “businesses” have been zoned out of existence many, many moons ago, and for indisputable and well-documented reasons.
Few would deny that this practice has been going on “under cover” since zoning laws were first instituted. Short-term rentals are justifiably illegal in a residential setting. They should remain so despite any nefarious, futile and enforcement difficulties associated with attempts to regulate or brand them otherwise.
Ray Shakir
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.