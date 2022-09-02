To the editor:
I try to avoid making comparisons between criminal actions because it always leads to false equivalence. But, there are just too many overlapping points between the allegations against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Donald Trump in 2022.
The common issue for me is that I was a military officer who had to maintain a security clearance. If I had handled classified information with the blatant disregard that both Clinton and Trump did, I would have been in jail.
I am appalled by the negligence of both of them, and the fact that we are not all being held to the same standard is simply infuriating.
Beyond that, the fact that the same people who chanted "Lock her up" in 2016 are now screaming that "he didn't do anything wrong" leaves me dumbfounded. This level of hypocrisy is astonishing and I simply can't understand this.
There is either a standard, or there isn't. We either have laws, or we don't. If you have an issue with one of them, then you should have an issue with both of them. They both endangered our national security.
If you chanted "Lock her up" in 2016, then you should be chanting "Lock him up" in 2022.
Personally, I think that they should both be charged, both should have to defend their negligence in court and they should both have their fate decided by a jury of their peers.
Because that is when America will be great again; when there is an equal application of the law, for everyone.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
