To the editor:
It is with a cup overflowing that I bring to you good news from Eaton Center. The current leadership at the Little White Church has convinced me that it “stands wholeheartedly and unequivocally for the perpetuation of equality and justice for everyone.”
The president of the church has privately assured me that a vision for renewal is being effectuated: a “long-term” plan to ensure that the church fulfills the community’s need for a sanctuary that is home to all people regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or race.
The leadership is committed to the values of love and equality and will strive to create the most welcoming environment possible for minorities in our community. They have taken great exception to the angelic “pressure tactics” employed by the League of Voters for Equality (and feelings were hurt, and I apologized and told them I loved them). But, fundamentally they believe in the underlying values for which the L.O.V.E. organization stands.
The church has chosen not to make a proclamation because they worry it will create more division in a divided town, but make no mistake, those values now guide the church forward, and having had conversations with multiple board members, I am thoroughly satisfied that they are committed to a vision of unity in diversity. I’ve always put my money where my mouth is, and though I’m not a betting man, I’d throw my chips in on the side of the Little White Church. They will do their best to tear down walls that divide us, welcome minorities and immigrants wherever they hail from, and build a spiritual community that we can be proud of. This is easily the nation’s most iconic and most photographed church, and it will soon stand proud externally, and bless us with its beauty internally.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
