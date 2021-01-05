To the editor:
Some of us who have read history and philosophy have waited for this moment: Having created an insatiable monster, at precisely what moment will Republicans slay or, alternatively, be devoured by it?
That moment is upon us, arriving on Jan. 6, when Congress will override an attempt by a minority of treasonous Republicans to thwart the will of the people. Truth is on the line; so is democracy. Republicans in Washington and those in Eaton should ask themselves whether democracy or loyalty to a tyrant is more important.
In a sense, this moment is a gift because the times are few when a self-governing people is called to defend and renew the Republic. Those Republicans, like Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who are willing to defend the Constitution, should be honored in memory.
Those dastardly cowards who would sooner turn us into Russia than uphold the legacy of our founding fathers should be scorned and shamed, and their seditious contribution never forgotten. Let their names be emblazoned on Donald Trump's wall of scoundrels, like every treasonous rat whose only redeeming value lay in his life's cautionary lesson to future defenders of democracy.
First among them, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a sleezy and spineless Ivy League chump now flirting with a self-serving strategy of bold lies designed to pander to fools, in the hopes of one day becoming a Trump-like tyrant himself. Maybe in Alabama, but never here in New Hampshire!
The depths of dishonor displayed by these Republican officials is impossible to exaggerate, there being no precedent in American history for the level of absolute ethical corruption now on display. Bastards, shame on you!
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
