To the editor:
The decision for any self-respecting conservative is clear: without delay, you must send a message to the Republican Party by stomping down to your town hall and registering as an independent.
There is a battle for the soul of the party and too many scoundrels in your leadership ranks have abandoned truth and principle. They are soulless ghouls like Sens. Hawley and Cruz, eager to sacrifice anyone and anything to feed the monster, foolishly calculating that they might someday rule over the smouldering ruins of our once strong republic that their insatiable lust for power has now destroyed.
Fact: the party has morphed into a putrid personality cult centered around a corrupt and self-serving tyrant. Its like the Jonestown Colony, but instead of cyanide laced Kool Aid, you are given poison chalices overflowing with lies. The brain-dead zombie hordes, which have zero relation to the values you formerly celebrated, now form the new rank and file of the Trump Cult.
The cult is a treasonous and degraded entity, antithetical to American and Christian beliefs. None of you can avoid the decision you must now make. You have seen plainly the fruits of this evil juggernaut: the images of zombies storming our Capitol.
You now see plainly how unprincipled most of your leaders are. So desperate to retain power by appeasing the braindead trailer-trash wing of the Trump base, they refuse to protect the Constitution.
Will you associate yourself with lies, treason and the zombie cult? Even Sen. Mitch McConnell, whose snake-like outwardly appearance has always mirorred his ruthless heart, said that, “The mob was fed lies ... and provoked by the president and other powerful people.”
Friends of the Republic, hear me: stand for truth and reject treason. Defend the Constitution. Be an independent thinker, not an idiot. Register independent and not Retardican.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
Log In
