To the editor:
To Maureen Blanchard of North Conway: You ask why I hate Trump? Because he and his cronies have attempted to overthrow the U.S. Constitution and the will of the people.
To Republican officials in New Hampshire: Maureen's misinformation is a big problem for you, and demonstrates precisely why the force of my argument cannot be ignored. Her confusion is a symptom of the Trump cancer and it is very important that you begin to dispel the lies that have gripped voters like her. If you cannot stand for truth, independents like myself will send you packing at the polls in disgrace. We will call you out, name you, and shame you. Thereafter, you will lose to your rival.
Quddus Snyder
(1) comment
This is the same nut job that said I hope I die on my motorcycle this idiot is in need of professional help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.