To the editor:
Mary and Joseph were refugees in the land of Egypt, and the New Testament is filled with Christ's parables even a child can understand, all geared toward the very same theme emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."
None of these truths matter one iota when it comes to white Evangelical hypocrites and their universal cruelty toward downtrodden brown and black people, wherever they hail from.
Why do you fly Christian banners if you deny the simplest commands that Jesus gave you? Does your faith in salvation allow you to more comfortably smack your little white balls on green pastures as you set your gaze on the next hole? What, precisely, is the point of your faith, if the example of your life makes a mockery of the living word you profess to believe in? Does lashing a desperate Haitian with a bull whip not at all remind you of the torture Christ himself received on his way to the cross?
Your religion being dead because you cheaply sold it to the devil, perhaps you might nonetheless see that immigrants can be an asset from a more profit motivated utilitarian perspective.
Consider that here in the valley, businesses are struggling because they do not have workers to perform necessary tasks. Because businesses are struggling, privileged gringos like myself are unable to get even richer.
You see, if I was even richer, I could afford to smack my white balls around at an even fancier course every Sunday, right after I pay lipservice to a Savior I pretend to believe in. Because the Good Lord wishes to bless me with even greater wealth, why not drive a few Haitians and Mexicans like rented mules and make an extra buck?
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
